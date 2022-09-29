COMEDK mock round choice filling process starts today: Here's how to check

COMEDK UGET 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) choice-filling process for the mock round has begun at the official website-- comedk.org. Interested candidates can fill in their choices for the COMEDK mock round at the official website. The COMEDK choice filling round began at today (September 29) at 4 pm, and the window will close on October 2 at 11:55 PM.

An update on the official website reads, “There is no limit on the maximum number of preferences that can be entered. Candidates can modify their college/courses selected any number of times. Only SAVED preferences will be considered. Preferences can be updated till the last date for choice filling. Preview your choices and Print the same for future reference. Candidates whose choice filling form is ‘BLANK’ at the end of Round 1 choice filling period will not be considered for any further process. Please note: No decision tabs will be available for Mock Allotment as it is just a dummy/trial allotment.”

COMEDK UGET 2022: How to check

Go to COMEDK website- comedk.org

On the homepage, click on the 'Choice Filling' link

Then they will have to enter the log-in credentials

Fill out the choice filling the application form

Cross-check the details and submit the same

Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

This year the exam was conducted in June and the result was released in July 2022. COMEDK UGET scorecards can only be accessed and downloaded via the COMEDK Candidate Login window. The COMEDK UGET is conducted every year to give students admission to BE or BTech courses offered by the colleges affiliated with the Karnataka Professional Colleges Foundation Trust.

