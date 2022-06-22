COMEDK to be merged with CET from next year, says Karnataka government

COMEDK to merge with CET

Karnataka government announced on Wednesday that from next year Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka, COMEDK entrance exam will be merged with Common Entrance Test (CET) and the fees hike for engineering courses in private colleges for the current academic session has been limited to 10 per cent as supposed to 25 per cent.

A meeting chaired by Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan, with representatives of KUPECA (Karnataka Unaided Private Engineering Colleges Association), reached an agreement for a fee hike to be capped at 10 per cent, the Minister's office said in a release.

COMEDK exam from next year will be merged with the CET and conducted at once at the All India level. The eligibility for admission will be based on the ranking students secure in the merged CET and seat sharing will continue as at present. Minister Narayan said the modalities for merging COMEDK with CET will be worked out as the next course of action.

While the government's Karnataka Examinations Authority, KEA conducts CET for admissions to various undergraduate professional courses in the state, the COMEDK entrance exam is for admissions to undergraduate engineering courses at private engineering colleges in the state.

The fee hike is applicable to those students who have been allotted government seats in private engineering colleges. Further, KUPECA representatives assured that they would voluntarily extend support to the government to take action against those who collect an extra fee by any other means.

"KUPECA had demanded a 25 per cent hike in fees as there had been no increase for the last two years, from 2020-21. But, on consultation, they finally agreed to a 10 per cent hike," Narayan said.

(With inputs from PTI)

