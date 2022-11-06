Search icon
COMEDK UGCET 2022 round 3 dates OUT at comedk.org: Important dates, how to apply, important details here

COMEDK UGCET 2022 round 3 scheduled has been released at comedk.org.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 06, 2022, 06:37 PM IST

COMEDK UGCET 2022| Photo: PTI

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering, and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) UGET counselling 2022 round 3 dates have been released. The COMEDK round three choice filling will be available from November 10 through November 11, and the seat allocation will be released on November 14.

Candidates can check the round 3 schedules for Engineering programme admission at – comedk.org. Candidates will have to log in to the candidate portal using their application number and password to check the COMEDK seat allotment result 2022.

The round 3 choice filling and fee payment will be available from November 14 and will end on November 16. Candidates can report to the allotted college from November 14 to November 17.

COMEDK round 3 2022 counselling: How to apply

  • Visit the official website at comedk.org
  • Click on the “Login” tab
  • Key in your application number and password
  • Fill choice and take print for future reference.

The COMEDK Counselling 2022 registration process started on July 20, followed by choice-filling, fee payment, document verification, and seat allotment. The COMEDK exam 2022 eligible candidates were permitted to register for the counselling process.

COMEDK UGCET Counselling 2022: Important dates 

  • Provision to change or edit preferences in choice filling form-- November 10 to 11
  • Publication of round 3 allotment result-- November 14
  • Decision-making and fee payment of round 3-- November 14 to 16
