COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022 registration deadline extended: Check last date to apply, website here

COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022 registration deadline has been extended till September 11.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 08, 2022, 08:26 PM IST

COMEDK 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) has extended the deadline for COMEDK Architecture Counselling 2022 registration. The candidates can now register for COMEDK Architecture counselling and upload necessary documents till September 11 at the official website-- comedk.org.

Candidates can register themselves for online counselling with a non-refundable registration fee of Rs 2,000.

Candidates will need to upload documents including COMEDK entrance exam rank card 2022, original ID proof, date of birth proof, PUC or Class 12 or equivalent marks card, caste certificate and domicile certificate while registering for the counselling process. 

COMEDK Architecture 2022 Counselling Registration: Step to apply

  • Login to 'COMEDK application form' link on the official website-- comedk.org
  • Click on the “Counselling Architecture Registration/Login” tab and pay the counselling fee
  • Upload necessary documents in the prescribed format
  • Submit the registration form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

The revised counselling schedule for COMEDK UGET 2022 has not been declared yet. The COMEDK Architecture counselling includes the candidate's registration, fee payment, choice filling and locking process. Based on the choices entered by students the Consortium will release the mock allotment list.

