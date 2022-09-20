Delhi boy takes 1st prize in Collins National Spelling Bee 2022, here's the winning word

Photo: Pixabay

Delhi boy Madhav Kamath has become the champion of this year's Collins National Spelling 2022 competition. The Collins National spelling bee was conducted in Jamnabai Narsee School, Mumbai. Many students took part in the competition, leaving everyone behind, Madhav Kamath won the trophy with the winning word 'dialysis'.

Madhav Kamath studies at Sanskriti School, New Delhi. The second place was secured by Kaavya Majumder from Cathedral and John Connon School, Mumbai and Inayat Anand from Cambridge Innovative School secured the second place.

As per the official press release, the final round of the Collins National Spelling Bee 2022 went up to 14 rounds where all students got words from the same difficulty level. A total of 119 words were used in the final round and all participants had to spell all the words within 30 seconds of them being pronounced. As mentioned before, Kamath's winning word became 'dialysis.'

The official press release mentions Dr Elaine Higgleton, International Publisher - Collins Learning, who adjudicated the competition and prepared the word lists and said,"It's been a privilege to be involved with this year's Collins spelling bee in India. All of the contestants - from the heats to the grand finale, have been true spelling stars and have shown real spelling skill."

The Collins Spelling Bee competition first started in the year 2020 in an effort to engage students in activities beyond the textbook, during the COVID-19 pandemic. That year, all the rounds were held online but later as times changed, the offline rounds also started like this year.

