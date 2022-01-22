Coast Guard Recruitment 2022: Applications invited for various posts, get salary up to Rs 81,000

The Indian Coast Guard is looking to fill up at least 80 vacancies and the last date to apply for the posts is January 31, 2022.

The Indian Coast Guard has invited applications for various Group C positions that include Engine Driver, Sarang Lascar, Fireman, Motor Transport Driver, ICE Fitter, Store Keeper Grade II, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/MT Tech/MT Tech, MTS Maali, MTS Peon, MTS Daftary and others.

Interested candidates can download the application form from the official website of the Indian Coast Guard - indiancoastguard.gov.in.

Here are the Names of the Posts and the number of vacancies available:

- Engine Driver: 8

- Sarang Lascar: 3

- Motor Transport Driver: 24

- Fireman: 6

- ICE Fitter (Skilled): 6

- Store Keeper Grade-II: 4

- Spray Painter: 1

- MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech: 6

- MTS (Mali): 3

- MTS (Peon): 10

- MTS (Daftary): 3

- MTS (Sweeper): 3

- Sheet Metal Worker (Semi-Skilled): 1

- Electrical Fitter (Semi-Skilled): 1

- Labourer: 1

Salary:

- Engine Driver (Group C), Sarang Lascar: Rs 5,200 - 20,200 + 2,400 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 4 Rs 25,500 - 81,100

- Fireman, Motor Transport Driver, Fireman, ICE Fitter, Store Keeper, Spray Painter, MT Fitter/ MT Tech/ MT Mech: Rs 5,200 + 20,200 + 1,900 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs 19,900 - 63,200

- MTS, Worker, Electrical Fitter, Labourer: Rs 5,200 - 20,200 + 1,800 & Revised Pay Matrix Level 2 Rs 18,000 - 56,900.

Here's how you can apply for these positions:

After downloading the application forms from the website, candidates are required to send it along with self-attested copies of certificates by ordinary post only to "The Commander, Coast Guard Region (E), Near Napier Bridge, Chennai- 600009".