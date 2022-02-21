Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancies announced for Managerial positions at coalindia.in - Steps to apply

The Coal India Corporation (CIC) has announced vacancies for the position of Chief Manager and General Manager. Those who are eligible and interested can apply for the position on the official website of Coal India - coalindia.in.

Notably, under this recruitment drive, Coal India is looking to hire a total of 14 individuals. However, the last date to apply for these positions is March 1, 2022.

Total Vacancies:

- Chief Manager: 10 Posts

- General Manager: 4 Posts

The upper age limit for the position of Chief Manager is 62 years and for General Manager is also 62 years.

Selection Process:

If the candidate qualifies the basic requirement of the position, then they will be interviewed further

Here's how you can apply:

Other than applying on the official website, candidates will be required to send their application forms along with self–attested copies of required documents through speed post on this address:

Dy. General Manager (Personnel/Rectt.)

Coal India Limited, “Coal Bhawan”, Premise No-04, MAR Plot No.AF-III, Action Area-1A, New Town, Rajarhat, Kolkata-700156