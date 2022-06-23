Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Coal India Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1050 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in, know how to apply

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Interested candidates can apply through the official website, coalindia.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 23, 2022, 08:23 PM IST

Coal India Recruitment 2022 bumper vacancies: Apply for 1050 Management Trainee posts at coalindia.in, know how to apply
File photo

Coal India Limited (CIL) is inviting applications for 1050 Management Trainee (MT) Vacancies through GATE-2022 Scores. The last date to apply is July 22, 2022. Interested candidates can apply through the official website, coalindia.in.

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Details

Post: Management Trainee (MT)             

No. of Vacancy: 1050     

Pay Scale: 50000/- (Per Month)

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Application Fee: Pay the Examination fee Online

For UR / OBC / EWS category: 1180/-      

For SC / ST /PwD candidates: No Fee

How to Apply: Interested candidates may apply online through the website coalindia.in.

Starting date for online application submission: June 23, 2022

Last date for online application submission: July 22, 2022

Last Date for Payment of Fee: July 22, 2022

Selection Process: Selection will be based on GATE-2021 Scores/Marks.

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Notification: coalindia.in/recruitment

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.