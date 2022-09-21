Search icon
Coal India Recruitment 2022: Apply for 108 vacant posts at coalindia.in, check salary, vacancy details

Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the same via the official website - www.coalindia.in, starting September 29, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Sep 21, 2022, 03:06 PM IST

Coal India Limited (CIL) has released a recruitment notification and has invited candidates to apply for Medical Executive posts. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply for the same via the official website - www.coalindia.in. The registration process is all set to begin on September 29, 2022. A total of 108 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. The last date to submit the application form is October 29, 2022.

It is important to note that only Indian Nationals can apply for these posts. The official notification reads, "To fuel its future growth, CIL invites applications from energetic and dedicated Medical Executives to work in Western Coalfields Limited, Nagpur, a subsidiary of Coal India Limited." 

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Vacancy details 

Sr Medical Specialist (E4)/ Medical Specialist(E3): 39 posts
Sr Medical Officer(E3): 68 posts
Sr Medical Officer(Dental)(E-3): 1 posts

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Selection Procedure 

The candidates will be selected through personal interviews as laid down in the "Policy for Decentralized recruitment of Medical Executives at CIL/Subsidiary level" as per the website. 

Coal India Recruitment 2022 Official Notification Link 

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Salary 

E-4: Rs 70,000-Rs 2,00,000
E-3: Rs 60,000-Rs 1,80,000
Sr Medical Officer (E3): Rs 60,000-Rs1,80,000*
Sr Medical Officer (Dental) (E-3): Rs 60,000-Rs 1,80,000*

Coal India Recruitment 2022: Steps to apply 

The candidates will be required to fill out the application form and send it as an advance copy in the appropriate format. Send the application form to Dy GM (Personnel) /HoD(EE), at Executive Establishment Department, 2 nd Floor, Coal Estate, Western Coalfields Limited, Civil Lines, Nagpur, Maharashtra-440001, which should reach within the specified time 29-10-2022 (By 05:00 PM).

No other mode of delivery (by hand/email/couriers, etc) of applications will be accepted.

