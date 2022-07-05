Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 481 Management Trainees posts at coalindia.in, check details

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 will only be based on the marks acquired in the Computer Based Online Test. Last date to apply is August 7, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 05, 2022, 02:56 PM IST

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 481 Management Trainees posts at coalindia.in, check details
File Photo

Coal India has invited applications for the posts of 481 Management Trainees for varied disciplines including Personnel & HR, Environment, Materials Management, Marketing & Sales, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till August 7, 2022. The applications will begin on July 8, 2022. Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 will only be based on the marks acquired in the Computer Based Online Test.

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Job summary 

Apply online for 481 Management Trainee Post at www.coalindia.in
The last date for applying is August 7, 2022
The notification came out on July 4, 2022.
The process of submitting applications begins on July 8, 2022. 
City: Kolkata 
State: West Bengal 
Country: India
Advertisement number: 3/2022 

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy 

Total Post - 481

Personnel & HR - 138
Environment - 68
Materials Management - 115
Marketing & Sales - 17
Community Development - 79
Legal - 54
Public Relations - 06
Company Secretary - 04

Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification

The candidates should be Personnel & HR-Graduates with a minimum of two years of full-time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post-Graduate Program in Management (specialisation in HR/Industrial).

The candidate should have a Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialisation [HR(Major)] from a recognised Indian University/Institute (60% marks minimum) 

The candidate should have an Environment-Degree in Environmental Engineering (minimum of 60% marks) OR other Engineering Degree with PG Degree/Diploma in Environmental Engineering from a recognised University/Institute (60% marks minimum).

This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.