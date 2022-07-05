Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Apply for 481 Management Trainees posts at coalindia.in, check details

Coal India has invited applications for the posts of 481 Management Trainees for varied disciplines including Personnel & HR, Environment, Materials Management, Marketing & Sales, among others. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts till August 7, 2022. The applications will begin on July 8, 2022. Coal India MT Recruitment 2022 will only be based on the marks acquired in the Computer Based Online Test.
Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Job summary
Apply online for 481 Management Trainee Post at www.coalindia.in
The last date for applying is August 7, 2022
The notification came out on July 4, 2022.
The process of submitting applications begins on July 8, 2022.
City: Kolkata
State: West Bengal
Country: India
Advertisement number: 3/2022
Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Details of the vacancy
Total Post - 481
Personnel & HR - 138
Environment - 68
Materials Management - 115
Marketing & Sales - 17
Community Development - 79
Legal - 54
Public Relations - 06
Company Secretary - 04
Coal India MT Recruitment 2022: Educational qualification
The candidates should be Personnel & HR-Graduates with a minimum of two years of full-time Post Graduate Degree/PG Diploma/Post-Graduate Program in Management (specialisation in HR/Industrial).
The candidate should have a Relations/Personnel Management or MHROD or MBA or Master of Social Work with specialisation [HR(Major)] from a recognised Indian University/Institute (60% marks minimum)
The candidate should have an Environment-Degree in Environmental Engineering (minimum of 60% marks) OR other Engineering Degree with PG Degree/Diploma in Environmental Engineering from a recognised University/Institute (60% marks minimum).