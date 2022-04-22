CMAT Result 2022 to be released soon at cmat.nta.ac.in; know how to download scorecard online

File photo

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to declare the result of CMAT 2022 soon. According to various media reports, CMAT result 2022 is likely to be released by end of April. However, NTA has not yet announced the official date for the CMAT result 2022. Once released, candidates can check the result through the official website, cmat.nta.nic.in. The CMAT scorecard 2022 will also be available for download on the official website.

NTA CMAT exam 2022 was conducted on April 9, 2022 in computer-based mode. Nearly, 60,000 candidates took this MBA entrance test (CMAT exam 2022).

CMAT Result 2022: Important dates:

CMAT 2022 Exam: April 09, 2022

CMAT answer key 2022: April 19, 2022

Last date to raise objection against CMAT 2022 answer key: April 21, 2022

CMAT 2022 final answer key: To be announced soon

CMAT result date 2022: April 24, 2022 (Tentative)

CMAT Result 2022: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CMAT 2022: Download Score Card’ tab

Step 3: Log in with required credentials such as date of birth and application number to be filled.

Step 4: CMAT 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the scorecard for further procedures.