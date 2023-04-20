Search icon
CMAT, GPAT 2023 exam schedule released at nta.ac.in, check official notice here

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 20, 2023, 01:17 PM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the exam schedule for CMAT, and GPAT 2023. Candidates can check the official notification for both CMAT and GPAT exam dates are available on the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.

According to the notice, Common Management Admission Test is scheduled to be held on May 4, 2023. The exam will be conducted in two shifts- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test will be held in two shifts on May 22, 2023. Shift 1 will be conducted from 9 am to 12 noon and Shift 2 will be conducted from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in affiliated Institutions.  

The Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for entry into M.Pharma programmes.

The candidates are advised to keep visiting the NTA websites nta.ac.in, cmat.nta.nic.in and gpat.nta.nic.in for latest updates.

CMAT Official Notice  

GPAT Official Notice

