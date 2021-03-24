CMAT Exam Date 2021: NTA to hold exam on March 31, admit card likely to be released today

Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2021 exams will be held on March 31, 2021. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the date for the Common Management Admission Test. The NTA will hold the CMAT 2021 exam in two shifts.

As per the announcement, the first shift will begin from 9 AM and will continue till 12 PM, and the second shift will start from 3 PM and continue till 6 PM.

Eligible candidates who are appearing for the exams can log in to the official website of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in for more information on exam date and other details.

Candidates who have opted for the additional section named 'Innovation and Entrepreneurship' will get 30 minutes extra time.

As per the notice issued by the NTA on March 22, 2021, the NTA CMAT 2021 admit card will be released today i.e. March 24.

Meanwhile, several CMAT applicants have shared their concerns on social media requesting the authorities to postpone the exam till April due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.

Students appearing for the CMAT 2021 exams can visit the official website to download the examination admit card.

Notably, the candidates will be able to download the CMAT 2021 examination admit card by clicking on the admit card link given and entering the application number and the registration details in the link provided.

Steps to download CMAT 2021 admit card

Log onto the exam portal i.e. cmat.nta.nic.in

Find and Click on Link for Download CMAT Admit Card 2021

You will be redirected to a new page with input fields

Enter your Registration Number and Password to login

Your CMAT 2021 hall ticket will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take printout for future reference