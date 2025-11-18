FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date; know how to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check full details here

NTA has extended CMAT 2026 registration till November 24, 2025. Candidates can complete the online application, pay fees by November 25, and correct forms between November 26-28. Apply on the official website and secure your slot for the management entrance exam.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 02:41 PM IST

CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Registration window extended till THIS date; know how to apply at cmat.nta.nic.in; Check full details here
The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced an extension for the CMAT 2026 registration deadline, giving candidates additional time to apply for the management entrance exam. As per the updated schedule, applicants can now submit their CMAT 2026 forms until November 24, 2025, instead of the earlier cut-off date of November 17, 2025.
 
Candidates who haven’t completed their registration can visit the official portal: cmat.nta.nic.in and apply before the revised deadline.

NTA Extends Registration Window

The extension allows aspiring management students more time to gather required documents and complete the online application process. Applicants must ensure they have valid identification, educational certificates, photographs, and signatures ready before filling out the form.
 
The application fee can be paid through credit/debit cards, net banking, or UPI.
 
A direct registration link is also available on the official website for quick access.

CMAT 2026: Updated Schedule

Below is the revised timetable for CMAT 2026:

CMAT Events New Dates

Registration deadline November 24, 2025
Last date for fee payment: November 25, 2025
Application correction window: November 26–28, 2025

How to Register for CMAT 2026

Candidates can follow these steps to complete the registration:
 
  • Go to the official CMAT website: cmat.nta.nic.in
  • Click on the CMAT 2026 Registration link
  • Select New Registration
  • Enter all the required details to generate login credentials
  • Fill out the online application form
  • Upload the necessary documents in the prescribed format
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
 
Once submitted, candidates are advised to save a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.
