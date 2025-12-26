CMAT 2026 BIG UPDATE: Exam date announced at cmat.nta.nic.in, to be conducted on THIS date; Check details here

The NTA has announced the CMAT 2026 exam schedule, set for January 25, 2026, in two shifts. Shift 1 is from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM, and Shift 2 is from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM. The admit card is expected by January 20, 2026. The CMAT is crucial for admission to top management programs across India.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially announced the exam schedule for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2026. This important entrance exam is a gateway for students aspiring to pursue management programs in top business schools across India. The CMAT 2026 is scheduled to take place on January 25, 2026, in two separate shifts.

CMAT 2026 Exam Date and Shift Timings

The CMAT 2026 exam will be conducted in two shifts on January 25, 2026, as per the official schedule released by NTA. The details of the exam shifts are as follows:

Shift 1: 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM (Reporting time: 7:30 AM; Gate closing time: 8:30 AM)

Shift 2: 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM (Reporting time: 1:30 PM; Gate closing time: 2:30 PM)

Candidates should ensure they adhere to the reporting times and gate closing timings to avoid any delays. The CMAT is a computer-based test (CBT) that spans 3 hours, and candidates are required to appear for the exam at their designated test centres.

Key Details of CMAT 2026

The CMAT is a national-level entrance exam designed for students seeking admission to management programs at various business schools in India. It assesses candidates on various parameters, including quantitative aptitude, logical reasoning, language comprehension, and general awareness. The exam serves as a crucial factor for securing admission to over 250 management institutes across the country.

Exam Name: Common Management Admission Test (CMAT)

Conducting Body: National Testing Agency (NTA)

Purpose: Admission to management programs at top business schools

Exam Date: January 25, 2026

Mode of Exam: Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Duration: 3 hours

CMAT 2026 Admit Card Release Date

Candidates who have successfully registered for the CMAT 2026 exam can expect the admit card to be released by January 20, 2026 (tentative). The admit card is a crucial document that candidates must carry to the exam centre. Ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. Keep an eye on the official CMAT website (cmat.nta.nic.in) for updates.

Important Dates for CMAT 2026

Here are the essential dates that every candidate should be aware of to ensure they don’t miss any deadlines:

Event : Date

Application Form Submission Deadline: November 24, 2025

Admit Card Release Date: January 20, 2026 (Tentative)

CMAT 2026 Exam Date: January 25, 2026

Result Announcement : Second Week of February, 2026 (Tentative)

The CMAT 2026 is a critical exam for anyone looking to pursue a career in management. With the exam date fast approaching, candidates should stay focused on their preparation and ensure they have a clear understanding of the exam schedule and key dates. Remember to download your admit card well in advance and stay updated on any announcements from NTA. Good luck with your preparations!