CMAT 2023 Exam city intimation slip released at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the exam city intimation slip of the CMAT Exam 2023. Candidates can check the CMAT exam city slip on the official site of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can download the CMAT Examination City Intimation slip of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2023) by entering Application No. and Date of Birth on the website. However, CMAT Admit Card 2023 will be released soon. City intimation slip is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be conducted.

CMAT 2023: Steps to download exam city slip

Visit the official site of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

Click on CMAT 2023 exam city link

Enter the required details and click on submit.

Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.

Check the exam city and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Common Management Admission Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2023, in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

CMAT 2023 exam city slip direct link