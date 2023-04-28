Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CMAT 2023 Exam city intimation slip released at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link here

Common Management Admission Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Apr 28, 2023, 09:45 AM IST

CMAT 2023 Exam city intimation slip released at cmat.nta.nic.in, direct link here
File photo

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the exam city intimation slip of the CMAT Exam 2023. Candidates can check the CMAT exam city slip on the official site of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.

As per the official notice, candidates can download the CMAT Examination City Intimation slip of the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT-2023) by entering Application No. and Date of Birth on the website. However, CMAT Admit Card 2023 will be released soon. City intimation slip is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be conducted.

CMAT 2023: Steps to download exam city slip

  • Visit the official site of CMAT at cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • Click on CMAT 2023 exam city link 
  • Enter the required details and click on submit.
  • Your exam city will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the exam city and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Common Management Admission Test 2023 is scheduled to be conducted on May 4, 2023, in two shifts- the first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. 

CMAT 2023 exam city slip direct link

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Nysa Devgan takes camel ride with Orry aka Orhan Awatramani, check out their latest photos from Jaisalmer trip
Priyanka Chopra stuns in white feathery outfit at pre-Oscars event, check pics
Meet Priyanka Chopra's manager Anjula Acharia, who is also an angel investor in billion-dollar tech companies
Unseen photos, videos from Mukesh-Nita Ambani's son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement, mehendi ceremony
Inside photos of Chennai Airport's swanky new terminal; know 5 important features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
TN HSE Class 12 Result 2023 on May 8: Check all important dates here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.