NTA CMAT 2023 answer key released at nta.ac.in, direct link here

The provisional answer key was released on May 12 and the last date to raise objections was till May 14, 2023. The result was announced on June 1, 2023.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 11:24 AM IST

National Testing Agency, NTA has released CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key. Candidates can download the Common Management Admission Test 2023 final answer key on the official site of NTA at nta.ac.in.

The entrance test for admission to management courses offered by AICTE-approved institutions was held on May 4, 2023. This year, a total of 75,209 candidates had registered for the exam and of them 58,035 had taken the examination. The provisional answer key was released on May 12 and the last date to raise objections was till May 14, 2023. The result was announced on June 1, 2023.

CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key: steps to download

  • Visit the official website of NTA at nta.ac.in.
  • Click on CMAT 2023 Final Answer Key link.
  • New PDF file will open where candidates can check the answers.
  • Download the file and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

CMAT Answer key 2023 direct link

CMAT Result 2023: Steps to download

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of CMAT- cmat.nta.nic.in.
  • Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘CMAT 2023: Download Score Card’ tab
  • Step 3: Log in with the required credentials such as date of birth and application number to be filled.
  • Step 4: CMAT 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen.
  • Step 5: Download the scorecard for further procedures.

