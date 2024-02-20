Twitter
CMA Inter, Final Result 2023 tomorrow: Step-by-step guide to check results

CMA Inter and Final results for the December session 2024 will be released by The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India.

Varnika Srivastava

Updated: Feb 20, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

CMA Inter and Final results for the December session 2024 will be released by The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India. The results of exams can be downloaded by students from the institute's official website. Candidates can access the official website, icmai. in, to download the CMA results for 2023

Apart from declaring the result, the institute will declare the passing percentage and topper names for both Inter and Final programmes. Exams for the CMA December 2023 at both levels were held offline by ICMAI from December 10–17. The institute first made public the CMA Foundation results on January 11, 2024.

Here are a few simple, easy ways to check CMA December 2023 results. Visit the official website of the institute- icmai.in, then click on the student's tab. Then click on the Student Connect portal, and then click on the examinations tab. After that, scroll for the result link on the left side of the screen. 

In the last few steps, enter the registration number and log in to view the result, then download and save the CMA result 2023 for future reference.

After seeing the result card, carefully examine the details mentioned in it. Firstly, check the candidate's name, then the registration Number. Carefully cross-check the roll  number, syllabus, exam status, paperwise Marks of Group 3 and Group 4 and then the total marks of both groups

Students who pass the CMA Inter December 2023 exams will be eligible to register for the Final programme. Those who pass the Final Programme exams, on the other hand, will be eligible to participate in the institutes' placement programmes. 

The CMA Inter and Final December 2023 exams were the final exams for the 2016 syllabus. The upcoming CMA June 2024 exams for Inter and Final will be based solely on the 2022 syllabus.

