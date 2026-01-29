FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

'You have to drop...': Rohit Sharma warns Team India ahead of T20 World Cup, reveals key concern

Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan step out wearing masks

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor wasn't supposed to fly aircraft, say friends

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver where others fell short? Black Caps dream big

Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to MSME, rural jobs, housing sectors?

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants under Campus to Market initiative, check details here

Who is V Anantha Nageswaran? CEA who shaped Nirmala Sitharaman’s Union Budget 2026

PAK vs AUS, 1st T20I: Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed shine as Pakistan beat Australia by 22 runs; lead series 1-0

Zee 24 Ghanta Binodone Sera 24 marks the grand curtain raiser of Bengali entertainment's biggest night

Delhi Horror: 6-year-old girl gang-raped by 3 minors in Bhajanpura, protests errupts; Investigation underway

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver where others fell short? Black Caps dream big

New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver

Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to MSME, rural jobs, housing sectors?

Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to MSME, rural jobs?

PAK vs AUS, 1st T20I: Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed shine as Pakistan beat Australia by 22 runs; lead series 1-0

PAK vs AUS, 1st T20I: Saim Ayub, Abrar Ahmed shine as Pakistan beat Australia by

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars

AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget

Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights

Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points

Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants under Campus to Market initiative, check details here

The Department of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, is spearheading the initiative in collaboration with TiE Delhi-NCR. Read below to know more about this program.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 29, 2026, 08:34 PM IST

CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants under Campus to Market initiative, check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Delhi's student startup ecosystem is experiencing a surge in activity as young entrepreneurs advance their concepts towards market viability through the Campus to Market: Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026. This government-backed initiative is designed to foster student entrepreneurship by providing financial support, mentorship, and industry networking opportunities.

The Department of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, is spearheading the initiative in collaboration with TiE Delhi-NCR.

What is Campus to Market program?

The Campus to Market program unites students from various educational institutions, including universities, colleges, ITIs, and schools, assisting them in transforming academic concepts into practical market solutions. The program has chosen six student-led startups to receive equity-free seed grants, with each startup potentially receiving up to ₹10 lakh. Furthermore, an additional 100 student startups have been awarded Rs 1 lakh encouragement grants to facilitate early validation and implementation.

The funded startups, which include Biocare Ventures LLP (FlushSHE), AllSecureX, HeliousAI, Heuronics Pvt Ltd, Logify360, and Arista Vault, are engaged in diverse sectors such as defense technology, cybersecurity, sustainability, artificial intelligence-driven enterprise platforms, and consumer innovation.

Government support and mentorship

With access to funding and ecosystem support, several teams are now focusing on product improvement, pilot projects, and engagement with potential stakeholders. Ecosystem participants see Campus to Market as a structured support system that goes beyond one-time showcases, offering students continued mentorship and policy backing to help build sustainable ventures.

Highlighting the government's focus on student entrepreneurship, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Through the Campus-to-Market: Delhi Startup Yuva Festival, our government will help provide mentorship, guidance, and resources to nurture innovation & talent. In 2014, India had only 500 startups and 4 unicorns; today, the country is home to more than 2,10,000 startups and over 120 unicorns. With over 750 students actively participating across the city, this festival celebrates the creativity, grit, and ambition of our youth and strengthens Delhi's position as a leading hub for student-led entrepreneurship".

A collaborative effort by TiE Delhi-NCR

Geetika Dayal, Director General, TiE Delhi-NCR, said the programme focuses on helping students overcome early challenges. "Campus to Market is designed to help student entrepreneurs cross the most critical early stage of their journey. By combining government-backed funding with mentorship and market access, the programme enables students to build solutions that are relevant, scalable, and ready for adoption".

The programme builds on Delhi's growing base of grassroots entrepreneurship, with more than 75,000 students involved in innovation initiatives, over 550 startups incubated through public institutions, and 15,000-plus DPIIT-recognised startups operating in the capital.

Alignment with national initiatives

Aligned with national initiatives such as Viksit Bharat @2047, NEP 2020, Startup India, and Skill India, Campus to Market has been institutionalised as an annual flagship programme under the Department of Training and Technical Education. By encouraging students to develop deployable solutions rather than limiting them to ideas, the initiative aims to position Delhi as a leading hub for student-led innovation in India.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer Khan step out wearing masks
Pollution scare disrupts Mumbai vs Delhi Ranji clash as Sarfaraz Khan, Musheer
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor wasn't supposed to fly aircraft, say friends
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Captain Sumit Kapoor wasn't supposed to fly aircraft....
New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver where others fell short? Black Caps dream big
New Zealand SWOT analysis for T20 World Cup 2026: Can Mitchell Santner deliver
Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to MSME, rural jobs, housing sectors?
Union Budget 2026: Will Nirmala Sitharaman give tax relief to MSME, rural jobs?
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants under Campus to Market initiative, check details here
CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
Ajit Pawar plane's 'black box' recovered; what probe says| Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar Plane crash probe update: Black Box recovered; Know in 5 points
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as NCP chief, wife Sunetra Pawar, uncle Sharad Pawar, Praful Patel or Dhanajay Munde?
Ajit Pawar dies in plane crash: Who will succeed him as next NCP chief?
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima Pandit, Maxtern, Lovekesh Kataria, Sumaira Shaikh, Neelam Giri, Digvijay Rathee, Arushi Chawla, and more
The 50 confirmed contestants list: Ridhima, Maxtern, Lovekesh, Arushi, Neelam
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement