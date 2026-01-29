CM Rekha Gupta-led Delhi govt supports student startups with Rs 10 lakh grants under Campus to Market initiative, check details here

The Department of Training and Technical Education, Government of NCT of Delhi, is spearheading the initiative in collaboration with TiE Delhi-NCR. Read below to know more about this program.

Delhi's student startup ecosystem is experiencing a surge in activity as young entrepreneurs advance their concepts towards market viability through the Campus to Market: Delhi Startup Yuva Festival 2026. This government-backed initiative is designed to foster student entrepreneurship by providing financial support, mentorship, and industry networking opportunities.

What is Campus to Market program?

The Campus to Market program unites students from various educational institutions, including universities, colleges, ITIs, and schools, assisting them in transforming academic concepts into practical market solutions. The program has chosen six student-led startups to receive equity-free seed grants, with each startup potentially receiving up to ₹10 lakh. Furthermore, an additional 100 student startups have been awarded Rs 1 lakh encouragement grants to facilitate early validation and implementation.

The funded startups, which include Biocare Ventures LLP (FlushSHE), AllSecureX, HeliousAI, Heuronics Pvt Ltd, Logify360, and Arista Vault, are engaged in diverse sectors such as defense technology, cybersecurity, sustainability, artificial intelligence-driven enterprise platforms, and consumer innovation.

Government support and mentorship

With access to funding and ecosystem support, several teams are now focusing on product improvement, pilot projects, and engagement with potential stakeholders. Ecosystem participants see Campus to Market as a structured support system that goes beyond one-time showcases, offering students continued mentorship and policy backing to help build sustainable ventures.

Highlighting the government's focus on student entrepreneurship, Delhi CM Rekha Gupta said, "Through the Campus-to-Market: Delhi Startup Yuva Festival, our government will help provide mentorship, guidance, and resources to nurture innovation & talent. In 2014, India had only 500 startups and 4 unicorns; today, the country is home to more than 2,10,000 startups and over 120 unicorns. With over 750 students actively participating across the city, this festival celebrates the creativity, grit, and ambition of our youth and strengthens Delhi's position as a leading hub for student-led entrepreneurship".

A collaborative effort by TiE Delhi-NCR

Geetika Dayal, Director General, TiE Delhi-NCR, said the programme focuses on helping students overcome early challenges. "Campus to Market is designed to help student entrepreneurs cross the most critical early stage of their journey. By combining government-backed funding with mentorship and market access, the programme enables students to build solutions that are relevant, scalable, and ready for adoption".

The programme builds on Delhi's growing base of grassroots entrepreneurship, with more than 75,000 students involved in innovation initiatives, over 550 startups incubated through public institutions, and 15,000-plus DPIIT-recognised startups operating in the capital.

Alignment with national initiatives

Aligned with national initiatives such as Viksit Bharat @2047, NEP 2020, Startup India, and Skill India, Campus to Market has been institutionalised as an annual flagship programme under the Department of Training and Technical Education. By encouraging students to develop deployable solutions rather than limiting them to ideas, the initiative aims to position Delhi as a leading hub for student-led innovation in India.