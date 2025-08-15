CM Nitish Kumar's BIG announcement on uniform fee for Bihar government exams, announces Rs 100 Prelims fee, Mains to be...

Twitter
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said this decision will benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 15, 2025, 03:21 PM IST

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declared that there would be no fees for appearing in the mains exam, but that a uniform cost of Rs 100 would be required for the preliminary exams of all competitive exams in the state.

Kumar said that the move will create more opportunities for the youth. "To provide the youth of Bihar with more opportunities for government jobs and employment, and to secure their future, our government has taken several concrete steps," the CM said in an X post on Friday.

CM Nitish Kumar on uniform fee for Bihar government exams

Highlighting that the decision has been taken in the interest of the youth, Kumar said, "I am pleased to announce that, it has been decided to bring uniformity in the fees for preliminary tests (PT) of competitive examinations conducted for state-level government jobs by all commissions, we will grant candidates a major concession in examination fees."

The decision is likely to benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs in Bihar. With only a few months until the state's assembly elections, the decision was made.

Rs 100 for prelims, Mains to be free

Kumar, in his post, said, "From now on, the fee for candidates appearing in the PT examination will be only Rs 100. Furthermore, candidates who qualify the preliminary tests and appear for the main examination (Mains) will not be required to pay any fee."
 
The Central Constable Selection Board, the Bihar Public Service Commission, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, the Bihar Technical Service Commission, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, and others administer state government recruitment tests.

According to Kumar, the state government's action will help thousands of young people.
 
Kumar added that the state government has always prioritised providing youth with employment opportunities and increasing the number of government jobs.  "With this initiative, young people will feel further encouraged to achieve their goals," he stated.

