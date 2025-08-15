Comeback loading: Rohit Sharma sweats it out in nets ahead of ODI series vs Australia - Watch
17-year-old American teen's soulful rendition of Indian National Anthem goes viral on Independence Day, netizens feel 'proud' of him
CM Nitish Kumar's BIG announcement on uniform fee for Bihar government exams, announces Rs 100 Prelims fee, Mains to be...
J-K cloudburst Latest Update: Death toll rises to 60 in Kishtwar, rescue operation underway as 500 feared trapped
This blockbuster, made for Rs 8 crore, earned Rs 27 crore at the box office, gave Bollywood three superstars, all of whom died within 4 years of each other, they are..., film was..
50 Years of Sholay: From Dev Anand to Rajesh Khanna, Shatrughan Sinha; actors who were replaced from Dharmendra-Amitabh Bachchan's classic
Aishwarya Rai was removed from THIS film after director accused her of 'hiding' pregnancy, Kareena Kapoor played lead role, movie flopped at box office, earned only Rs...
79th Independence Day: What is Sudarshan Chakra that PM Modi promises to unveil by 2035? How will it destroy Pakistan's missiles?
Virat Kohli's post for Indian Armed Forces on Independence Day goes viral, star cricketer says 'we smile in freedom because...'
From royal gift from King of Bhutan to now Indian icon: The story of Jeep Wagoneer at Red Fort as India celebrates its 79th Independence Day
EDUCATION
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said this decision will benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday declared that there would be no fees for appearing in the mains exam, but that a uniform cost of Rs 100 would be required for the preliminary exams of all competitive exams in the state.
Kumar said that the move will create more opportunities for the youth. "To provide the youth of Bihar with more opportunities for government jobs and employment, and to secure their future, our government has taken several concrete steps," the CM said in an X post on Friday.
Highlighting that the decision has been taken in the interest of the youth, Kumar said, "I am pleased to announce that, it has been decided to bring uniformity in the fees for preliminary tests (PT) of competitive examinations conducted for state-level government jobs by all commissions, we will grant candidates a major concession in examination fees."
The decision is likely to benefit lakhs of youth who aspire for government jobs in Bihar. With only a few months until the state's assembly elections, the decision was made.
Kumar, in his post, said, "From now on, the fee for candidates appearing in the PT examination will be only Rs 100. Furthermore, candidates who qualify the preliminary tests and appear for the main examination (Mains) will not be required to pay any fee."
The Central Constable Selection Board, the Bihar Public Service Commission, the Bihar Staff Selection Commission, the Bihar Technical Service Commission, the Bihar Police Subordinate Services Commission, and others administer state government recruitment tests.
According to Kumar, the state government's action will help thousands of young people.
Kumar added that the state government has always prioritised providing youth with employment opportunities and increasing the number of government jobs. "With this initiative, young people will feel further encouraged to achieve their goals," he stated.
ALSO READ: Big boost for Bihar ahead of elections: Purnia airport inauguration likely on August 25, THIS airline to start first flight to...