CLAT Sample Questionnaire 2023 released at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check exam date, steps to download

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has released the third-question model paper of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023. Aspiring candidates will be able to download the sample paper through the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates would require to use their login information to download the third CLAT sample paper of 2023.

The first and second sample papers of CLAT 2023 were released earlier on October 10 and November 3, 2022. Candidates can also get the previous sample paper by visiting the official site.

For the unversed, UG CLAT 2023 questionnaire will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), while the CLAT PG questionnaire will include 120 MCQ questions.

The candidates will get minus 0.25 points for every wrong answer and will get one point (+1) for each correct answer. CLAT 2023 sample papers are released so that they help candidates familiarise themselves with the paper format and prepare accordingly.

CLAT Sample Questionnaire 2023: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the CLAT 2023 tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Log in using your mobile number and password

Step 4: Click on the CLAT Sample Papers link from the notification section

Step 5: CLAT 2023 sample paper will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and save the third sample paper for practice.

The paper consists of 20 percent questions in English, Legal Reasoning 25 percent, Logical Reasoning 20 percent, Quantitative Techniques 10 percent, and Current Affairs with General Knowledge 25 percent.

When will UG CLAT 2023 be held?

CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted on December 18. The exam is to be conducted from 2 pm to 4 pm. The National Law University (NLU) released the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) admit card on December 6. Students can access them at www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in by entering their mobile number and password.