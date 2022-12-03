Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CLAT 2022 Admit card to release on THIS date, check important details here

CLAT 2022 admit card will be released on December 6 at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:32 PM IST

CLAT 2022 Admit card to release on THIS date, check important details here
CLAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released a notification regarding the date and time of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 and other important dates. The notification says that the CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted in a single shift on December 18 from 2 to 4 pm. The Consortium will release the CLAT admit card 2022 for the test on December 6. 

Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT provisional answer key will be made available after the exam on December 18, while the final answer key will be released on December 24. Candidates can expect the test results to be out in the last week of December.

Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key: Deadline to raise objection extended, new dates and other details here

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: How to download 

  • Got to the Consortium’s official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • The Admit Card link will be available on the home page 
  • Click on it and enter your login details
  • Once you submit the details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen
  • Check the details on the admit card and download the page
  • Print out a hard copy in case it is needed in the future.

CLAT is a national-level admission test for entrance conducted to give admissions to candidates for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs in India. The UG paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, while the PG paper will contain 120 such questions.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Avatar The Way of Water, Cirkus, An Action Hero: Theatrical releases in December 2022
5 times Rakul Preet Singh proved that she's a style icon
Check out these 5 effective herbs to keep you safe during this cold season
Earth's sixth mass extinction event underway? Scientists predict how, when it will occur
Step inside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt's home Vastu with classy interiors, spacious living room and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 532 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for December 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.