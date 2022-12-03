CLAT 2022 Admit card to release on THIS date, check important details here

CLAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) has released a notification regarding the date and time of the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 and other important dates. The notification says that the CLAT 2023 exam will be conducted in a single shift on December 18 from 2 to 4 pm. The Consortium will release the CLAT admit card 2022 for the test on December 6.

Once released, candidates will be able to download the admit cards from the official website– consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT provisional answer key will be made available after the exam on December 18, while the final answer key will be released on December 24. Candidates can expect the test results to be out in the last week of December.

Read: Karnataka PGCET 2022 provisional answer key: Deadline to raise objection extended, new dates and other details here

CLAT 2023 Admit Card: How to download

Got to the Consortium’s official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The Admit Card link will be available on the home page

Click on it and enter your login details

Once you submit the details, your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Check the details on the admit card and download the page

Print out a hard copy in case it is needed in the future.

CLAT is a national-level admission test for entrance conducted to give admissions to candidates for both undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 NLUs in India. The UG paper will consist of 150 multiple-choice questions, while the PG paper will contain 120 such questions.