CLAT Counselling 2023 registration: check important dates, other details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has begun the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 counselling registration on December 28. Candidates can register for CLAT counselling till January 12, 2023. Candidates may participate by logging into their CLAT portal through the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023 after receiving invitations to the admissions counselling process via email or SMS. According to the rank list and admissions matrix provided by each NLU, candidates have been invited to take part in the counselling process.

Candidates must pay the counselling registration fee by 6 p.m. on January 12, 2023, in order to complete their registration for the counselling. Candidates in the general category must pay a fee of Rs 30,000, while candidates in the schedule caste, schedule tribe, other backward caste, backward caste, economically weaker section, and person with disability categories must pay a fee of Rs 20,000.

CLAT Counselling 2023 registration: Important dates