CLAT Counselling 2023 registration: check important dates, other details

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has begun the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 counselling registration on December 28. Candidates can register for CLAT counselling till January 12, 2023. Candidates may participate by logging into their CLAT portal through the website consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2023 after receiving invitations to the admissions counselling process via email or SMS. According to the rank list and admissions matrix provided by each NLU, candidates have been invited to take part in the counselling process.
Candidates must pay the counselling registration fee by 6 p.m. on January 12, 2023, in order to complete their registration for the counselling. Candidates in the general category must pay a fee of Rs 30,000, while candidates in the schedule caste, schedule tribe, other backward caste, backward caste, economically weaker section, and person with disability categories must pay a fee of Rs 20,000.
CLAT Counselling 2023 registration: Important dates
- Registration for counselling: December 28, 2022, 6:00 pm
- Last date to apply: January 12, 2023, 6:00 pm
- Publication of first allotment list: January 18, 2023, 10:30 am.
- Last date for admission under first admission list: January 22 10:30 pm
- Publication of second allotment list : January 27, 2023, 10:30 am.
- Last date for admission under second admission list: January 31, 2023, 10:30 pm
- Publication of third allotment list: May 25, 2023, 10:30 am.
- Publication of fourth allotment list: June 05, 2023, 10:30 am.
- Publication of fifth and final allotment list: June 15, 2023, 10:30 am.