CLAT 2023 provisional answer key to release today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Important details here

NLU will release the CLAT 2023 provisional answer key today at-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 18, 2022, 05:46 PM IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLU) held the Common Law Admission Test today (December 18), it was conducted in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm. The CLAT 2023 provisional answer key will be released today itself at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Once released, candidates will be able to download the answer key. 

According to the official schedule, candidates will be able to raise objections against the provisional answer key from tomorrow (December 19). On the basis of the objections, the consortium will then release the final answer key. 

The final answer key will be released on December 24. The CLAT 2023 rank list will be released in the last week of December. The entrance test was conducted at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across India.

Read: CBSE CTET 2022 admit card, exam date to be released SOON at ctet.nic.in

CLAT is the national-level entrance exam for admission to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities in India. In 2022, questions were asked about English Language, Current Affairs, Legal Reasoning, Logical Reasoning and Quantitative Techniques.

