CLAT 2026 Results: Results to be declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check date, how to download scorecard

HomeEducation

EDUCATION

CLAT 2026 Results: Results to be declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check date, how to download scorecard

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will declare the results for the Common Law Admission Test 2026 on Wednesday at its official website. The result will be likely announced before 10 am on December 17. The answer keys have been released.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 16, 2025, 07:33 PM IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will declare the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 on Wednesday, December 17, according to the Indian Express, citing a senior member from NLU Lucknow. Most likely, the results will be announced before 10 am on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT UG and PG examinations have been over, and the candidates who took them are eagerly waiting for the results and scorecard. 

CLAT 2026 results are crucial for admission in 24 NLUs for admission in both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. With the announcement of results, counselling and seat allotment process will eventually start which allows candidates to get admission in their choice of institutions and courses based on merit and preferences. 

The Consortium of NLAs will release CLAT results only through online mode and will not provide scorecards to candidates through post or email.  

How to download CLAT 2026 results? 

Candidates are requested to keep their admit cards at the time of checking their results. Follow these steps to download results.  

-Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. 

-Click on the CLAT 2026 page. 

-Then click on the result coloumn. 

-Enter your login details and click on submit.  

-Candidate’s results will be displayed on the next page. 

-Download and save the result page. 

Meanwhile, the consortium has released the provisional answer keys of CLAT 2026 and said that the candidates can raise objections up to December 12. The objections can be raised only via online mode and along with the payment of a fee of Rs 500 per objection. 

