CLAT 2026 Notification: Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check application process, eligibility,

The registration for CLAT UG, PG 2026 has commenced today, August 1 and will be closed in October 2025. Candidates can apply on the consortium’s official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT UG, PG 2026 started today, candidates can apply on the official link.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will start the registration process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, August 1, 2025. The registration process will begin for both the Undergraduate (UG) and Postgraduate (PG). Candidates interested can apply for the examinations on the consortium’s official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Registrations will be open for the 24 National Law Universities across the country.

What is CLAT exam?

CLAT exam is conducted every year for students who have passed class 12 to get admission into five-year integrated Bachelor of Laws (LLB) and Masters of Law (LLM) programs and other programs.

How to register for CLAT UG, PG 2026?

-Visit the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

-On the homepage, Click on "CLAT 2026 Registration".

-Register with your email id, phone number, personal, academic and category details.

-You will be asked to upload a photograph, scanned signature and required documents.

-Pay the required fee and submit the application form.

-Download the confirmation page for future reference.

The registration will be closed on October 31, 2025. CLAT 2026 Exam for both PG and UG programs will be conducted on December 7, 2025, from 2 to 4 pm.

What are the Eligibility criteria?

Candidates who have cleared class 10+2 or equivalent are eligible to take the exam. For candidates in the general category, they should have minimum marks of 45% and those in the SC/ST/PwD category, the minimum marks requirement is 40%. Those candidates who are appearing for qualifying exams in March/April 2026 also pass the eligibility criterion.