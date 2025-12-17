CLAT 2026 Exam BIG UPDATE: Result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in; Check how to download scorecard

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has announced the CLAT 2026 results and final answer key. Candidates can now download their scorecards from the official website. The counselling process began on December 16, 2025 and will continue until May 2026.

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLUs) has officially released the results for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 along with the final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the examination can now access their scorecards from the official website: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The announcement was made on December 17, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Exam Overview

The CLAT 2026 exam was conducted on December 7, 2025, across 156 examination centres in 93 cities across 25 states and four Union Territories. A total of 92,344 candidates registered for the exam, with a high turnout of 96.83% of undergraduate aspirants and 92.45% of postgraduate aspirants appearing for the test. Additionally, 548 candidates from the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category participated in the examination.

The CLAT exam serves as the gateway for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate law programs at 22 participating National Law Universities (NLUs) across India.

How to Download Your CLAT 2026 Scorecard

Candidates who appeared for CLAT 2026 can follow these simple steps to download their scorecards:

Visit the official website: https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on the ‘CLAT 2026 Result’ link on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a login page.

Enter your registered mobile number and password.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and save your scorecard for future reference.

The download link for the scorecard is available directly on the official website, where candidates can view and save their results.

CLAT 2026 Counselling Schedule

The counselling registration for CLAT 2026 commenced on December 16, 2025, at 6:00 PM and will continue until December 27, 2025, at 10:00 PM. The counselling process will be conducted in multiple rounds, with the seat allotment process set to begin in January. Here are the key dates for the counselling process:

First Allotment List: January 7, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Second Allotment List: January 22, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Third Allotment List: February 5, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Fourth Allotment List: May 2, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Final Allotment List: May 15, 2026 (10:00 AM)

Candidates are advised to stay updated by regularly checking the official CLAT website for any further updates and announcements related to the counselling process.

With the release of the CLAT 2026 results, candidates can now begin the next step in their law school journey. Whether you’ve successfully secured your spot or are preparing for the next stage of the process, make sure to follow the counselling timeline carefully. Be sure to download your scorecard and keep it handy for the upcoming allotment rounds.