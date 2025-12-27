CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration for first round of counselling for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, on Saturday, at 10:00 PM. Today is the last day to register to be eligible for the first round of seat allotment.

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 01:47 PM IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) will close the registration for first round of counselling for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2026 today, on Saturday, at 10:00 PM. Today is the last day to register to be eligible for the first round of seat allotment. Candidates who cleared the exam and have received an invitation for first round of counselling must complete the registration process before the deadline. If missed, candidates will not be considered for counselling. 

The date of announcement of the allotment of seats for the first round of counselling is January 7, 2026. 

What is the process of counselling? 

The counselling process will be conducted in five rounds. In every step of counselling, candidates will need to complete their admission formalities and pay the confirmation fee before the last date. Eligible candidates will have three options during the process, Freeze (accept the seat), Float (seek an upgrade) or Exit (withdraw from the counselling).  

The registration process is online and must be done on the official website at the link consortiumofnlus. ac. in. Candidates who are able to register within the deadline will be considered for the first round of seat allotment.  

Who all are eligible? 

The qualified candidates in CLAT 2025 exam which took place on December 7 across 126 centres and have been invited from the Consortium are eligible to register. Both Undergraduates (Bachelor of Laws LLB) and Postgraduates (Master of Laws LLM) are eligible to register. Candidates must be ready with their CLAT application number and password. 

Important dates and steps to register 

Date of announcement of allotted seats: January 7 

Registration for admissions counselling: From December 17, 6 pm to December 27, 10 pm 

Announcement of Second allotment list for second round of counselling- January 22, 2026, 10 am

Payment of confirmation fee for Freeze and Float options/ admission by NLUs for the second allotment list: January 22-29, 2026 from 10 am - 1 pm.

Announcement of Third allotment list for third round of counselling to begin: February 5, 2026 at 10 am

Payment for the third allotment list: February 5-12, 2026 from 10 am - 1 pm.

-Visit the official website consortiumofnlus. ac. in 

-Sign in with your CLAT application number and password 

-Fill in with required personal and academic details 

-Candidates are then need to pay the registration fee 

-Select your preferred NLU 

-Fill in options of your choice and review them 

