The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has announced the detailed guidelines for the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025, set to take place on December 1, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM. Aspiring candidates must follow the outlined instructions to ensure smooth participation in the examination.

Key Exam Details

Date and Time: December 1, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.

Date and Time: December 1, 2024, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM.
Entry Window: Candidates can enter the exam hall starting at 1:00 PM, with the last allowed entry at 2:15 PM. Latecomers will not be admitted.

Exam Duration: The test will last 2 hours (extended to 2 hours and 40 minutes for PwD/SAP candidates).

Scoring System: +1 mark for each correct answer. -0.25 marks for each incorrect answer. No deductions for unanswered questions.



Mandatory Documents to Carry

Candidates must bring the following items to the examination center:

Admit Card: Ensure the photograph is clear; if not, carry a self-attested photo. Government-issued Photo ID: Acceptable IDs include Aadhaar (updated photo), Passport, PAN Card, Voter ID, Driving License, and others. Disability Certificate (for PwD/SAP candidates): Original copy required.

Items Permitted in the Exam Hall

Only the following items are allowed inside the examination hall:

Black or blue ballpoint pens.

A transparent water bottle.

An analog watch.

Admit card and government-issued photo ID.

Note: Personal belongings, including bags, are strictly prohibited.

Important Test Day Timings

1:30 PM: Entry into the test hall begins.

1:50 PM: Distribution of sealed question booklets and announcement of instructions.

2:00 PM: Test officially starts.

2:15 PM: Last entry allowed into the hall.

3:50 PM: Warning bell for the last 10 minutes of the test.

4:00 PM: Test concludes. Writing beyond this time is prohibited.

Exam Structure

The question booklet will carry a total of 120 marks for both the undergraduate and postgraduate programs. Candidates are advised to familiarize themselves with the structure and guidelines available on the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

