Shantanu Dwivedi is set to appear for his Class 12 board exams from City Montessori School (CMS), Aliganj Campus 1, in the current academic session.

In a remarkable achievement, Shantanu Dwivedi, a student from Lucknow, has secured top rank in Uttar Pradesh in the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2025. He achieved an impressive All India Rank (AIR) of 8 in the General Category, securing a position among the nation's top performers.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shantanu expressed his excitement about the rank he achieved in CLAT 2025. He mentioned his intention to join the National Law School of India University, Bengaluru.

Shantanu scored 99.987 percentile in the CLAT, earning 100.5 marks out of 116, after four incorrect questions were removed from the total of 120 marks following objections raised about them.

Discussing his preparation, Shantanu revealed that he joined the coaching last year while also studying for his Class 11 exams. He credited his legal studies teacher at school, Shwetank Sharma, for playing a key role in his success by providing guidance and support throughout his preparation.

The CLAT results were announced on Saturday night. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their scorecards on the official CLAT website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

