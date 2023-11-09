CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, know how to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Headlines

Manipur violence: 2 including 1 woman found dead, bodies with bullet wounds recovered in Imphal

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

Meet MBA grad, was an actress, is daughter-in-law of a billionaire, wedding was attended by Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani

The Archies trailer: Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor fight capitalism in 60s' Riverdale in Zoya Akhtar film

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Find out the great offers on door mats

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

Viral video: Elderly couple's zootopia selfie proves love knows no age, watch

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

10 health benefits of Triphala

7 delicious dinner ideas for sleepy Bachelors

Rana Sanga to Prithviraj Chauhan: Lifespans of legendary Rajput kings

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

Shocking! US landlord sets building on fire with 6 children inside after tenant stops paying rent!

At least two dead and 12 injured after bus catches fire on Delhi-Jaipur expressway in Gurugram!

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

This actress started acting at 20, gave biggest hits, married man who was once richer than Mukesh Ambani

Did Salman Khan, Aishwarya Rai hug each other at Manish Malhotra's Diwali bash? Truth behind sensational viral photo

This actress' film was screened after her tragic death, scary incident happened during screening, people said it was...

HomeEducation

Education

CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, know how to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at various exam centres nationwide.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The consortium of NLUs to conclude the registration process for CLAT 2024 soon. The last date to apply for CLAT 2024 is November 10, 2023. Candidates can apply for the Common Law Admission Test through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at various exam centres nationwide. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

CLAT 2024 registration: Steps to apply

  • Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.
  • Click on CLAT 2024 registration link
  • Enter the required details and register yourself.
  • Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.
  • Click on submit and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For General/OBC/PWD/NRI category candidates, the application fee is Rs 4000 and for SC/ST/BPL category candidates, the application fee is Rs 3500. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

After Rashmika Mandanna, Katrina Kaif deepfake posts, Sara Tendulkar and Shubman Gill’s morphed image goes viral

Explained: What is Timed Out rule in cricket that led to Sri Lanka batter Angelo Mathews' dismissal?

'I just felt scared': When Neelam Kothari revealed if her relationship with Bobby Deol ended due to his dad Dharmendra

Rama Ekadashi 2023: Date, parana time, puja rituals and significance

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Check the best offers on Helmets

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kareena Kapoor Khan looks like a dream as she steps out for Jaane Jaan promotions in floral saree

In pics: Alia Bhatt's jaw-dropping look in fringe blue dress at BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's birthday breaks internet

Saba Pataudi unveils unseen photos of Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor with young Sara, Ibrahim from her ‘treasure chest’

In pics: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Rekha and others arrive at Ambani's house for Ganpati darshan

Happy birthday Kareena Kapoor: 5 super expensive things owned by Bebo

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE