CLAT 2024 registration ends on November 10, know how to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

The consortium of NLUs to conclude the registration process for CLAT 2024 soon. The last date to apply for CLAT 2024 is November 10, 2023. Candidates can apply for the Common Law Admission Test through the official website of CLAT at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 is scheduled to be conducted on December 3, 2023, from 2 pm to 4 pm at various exam centres nationwide. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programs offered by 22 National Law Universities in India.

CLAT 2024 registration: Steps to apply

Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Click on CLAT 2024 registration link

Enter the required details and register yourself.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For General/OBC/PWD/NRI category candidates, the application fee is Rs 4000 and for SC/ST/BPL category candidates, the application fee is Rs 3500. The payment should be done through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official website of CLAT.