CLAT 2024 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, know how to apply

File photo

The registrations for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) exam has begun by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The last date to apply is November 3. Eligible candidates can apply for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 3 from 2 PM to 4 PM. For General/OBC/PWD/ NRI/PIO/OCI candidates the application fee is Rs 4,000. For SC/ST/BPL category candidates, the application fee is Rs 3,500.

CLAT 2024: Know how to register