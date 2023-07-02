Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation
topStoriesenglish

CLAT 2024 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, know how to apply

CLAT 2024 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 3 from 2 PM to 4 PM.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 02, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

CLAT 2024 registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, know how to apply
File photo

The registrations for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2024) exam has begun by the Consortium of National Law Universities. The last date to apply is November 3. Eligible candidates can apply for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes through the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2024 Examination is scheduled to be conducted on December 3 from 2 PM to 4 PM. For General/OBC/PWD/ NRI/PIO/OCI candidates the application fee is Rs 4,000. For SC/ST/BPL category candidates, the application fee is Rs 3,500.

CLAT 2024: Know how to register

  • Visit the official website at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on the CLAT 2024
  • Register and proceed with the application
  • Submit the application form
  • Take the printout for future reference.

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Surveen Chawla shines 'brighter than the sun' in yellow lehenga at Cannes 2023, see viral photos
Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch
In pics: Sunny Leone's cropped shirt, teamed with blue skirt is a perfect summer outfit
Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy
Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Bigg Boss OTT 2: Furious Salman Khan lashes out at housemates for 'lack of morality', threatens to leave show- Watch
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.