CLAT 2023 result for UG, PG law programmes announced at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, get direct link here

The common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 Result has been declared. Candidates who appeared for CLAT Exam can check CLAT Result 2023 on the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

CLAT 2023 UG exam consisted of five sections, with a total of 150 questions. One question was withdrawn in the final answer key. Hence, the total number of questions is 149. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 UG is 116.75. CLAT 2023 PG had one section comprising 120 questions. The highest mark secured in CLAT 2023 PG is 95.25.

CLAT 2023 was conducted on Sunday, December 18, from 2 P.M. to 4 P.M. at 127 Test Centres in 23 States and 2 Union Territories across India. CLAT 2023 scores were tabulated and verified on Thursday, December 22, 2022. Candidates can download their official CLAT 2023 scorecards by logging into their account on the CLAT 2023 portal through the website of the Consortium of NLUs.

The overall attendance percentage for CLAT 2023 was approximately 94.87%. Of the candidates who appeared for CLAT 2023, 56% are Females, 44% are Males, and 2 candidates are Transgender. The Consortium provided extensive support to all candidates who requested assistance for the test.

CLAT 2023 RESULT: NOTIFICATION