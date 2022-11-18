Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CLAT 2023 Registration: Last date TODAY to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 06:46 AM IST

CLAT 2023 Registration: Last date TODAY to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in
File photo

CLAT 2023: The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to conclude the application process for Common Law Admission Test-2022 (CLAT 2023) today (November 18, 2022). Interested candidates can register for CLAT 2023 through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Exam – Important Dates

Last date to apply: November 13, 2022. extended to November 18
Exam date: December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Application process: How to Apply

Visit the official site of CLAT– consortiumofnlus.ac.in
On the homepage, click on the registration link
Enter your required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.
Log in using the newly generated ID and password.
Upload the necessary documents.
Submit the application fee, complete the registration process
Take a printout of it for future reference.

Also Read: BPSC 67th Combined Competitive preliminary examination 2022 DECLARED at bpsc.bih.nic.in: All you need to know here

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of representative universities.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
PKL 2022 day 2: Top 5 players to watch out for in tonight's triple panga in Pro Kabaddi
High Cholesterol: Eat these fruits to keep your cholesterol low
Goodbye star Rashmika Mandanna dazzles in blue sharara, seeks blessing at Bangla Sahib Gurudwara
Ponniyin Selvan 1, Brahmastra, RRR: Films earning more than Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box office
Low-calorie snack option: Check 6 amazing health benefits of munching on makhana
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Happy International Students' Day: WhatsApp, wishes, quotes and status
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.