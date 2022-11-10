Search icon
CLAT 2023 Registration: Few days left to apply for Common Law Admission Test at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2023, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses is scheduled to be conducted on December 18, 2022.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 07:10 AM IST

File photo

CLAT 2023: Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) to conclude online application for Common Law Admission Test-2022 (CLAT 2023) on November 13, 2022. Interested candidates can register for CLAT 2023 through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Exam – Important Dates
Last date to apply: November 13, 2022.
Exam date: December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Application process: How to Apply

  • Visit the official site of CLAT– consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the registration link
  • Enter your required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.
  • Log in using the newly generated ID and password.
  • Upload the necessary documents.
  • Submit the application fee, complete the registration process
  • Take a printout of it for future reference.

CTET 2022: CBSE announces exam dates; check application fees, registration process, other key details

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of representative universities.

