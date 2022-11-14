CLAT 2023: Registration date extended till THIS date, know how to apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

File photo

CLAT 2023: The consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) has extende the last date to apply for Common Law Admission Test-2022 (CLAT 2023) registrations. Eligible candidates can now apply for CLAT 2023 till November 18, 2022. Interested candidates can register for CLAT 2023 through the official website – consortiumofnlus.ac.in. CLAT 2023, the entrance exam for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses is scheduled to be held on December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Exam – Important Dates

Last date to apply: November 13, 2022. extended to November 18

Exam date: December 18, 2022.

CLAT 2023 Application process: How to Apply

Visit the official site of CLAT– consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the registration link

Enter your required details such as name, mobile number, password, and email id.

Log in using the newly generated ID and password.

Upload the necessary documents.

Submit the application fee, complete the registration process

Take a printout of it for future reference.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) is a national-level entrance exam for admissions to undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) law programmes offered by 22 National Law Universities around the country.

CLAT is organized by the Consortium of National Law Universities consisting of representative universities.