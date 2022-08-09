CLAT 2023 Registration begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check documents needed to apply

PTI Photo

The Consortium of National Law Universities has begun the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 registrations from August 8, 2022. Interested and eligible candidates can apply and fill out the CLAT application form 2023 from the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 board examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the undergraduate programme in CLAT. To apply for postgraduate courses, candidates must have 50 percent marks in graduation. The CLAT 2023 information brochure and application dates have been made available on the official website.

CLAT 2023 Registration: Documents required for the application form

A recent passport-size photograph with a plain background (scanned copy)

Signature of the candidate (Scanned)

For SC/ST/OBC or PwD candidates, a category certificate.

BPL certificate (if applicable)

CLAT 2023: Eligibility criteria

For UG Programme

Candidates must have qualified for Class 12 or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 45 percent marks. In the case of candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories the minimum passing mark is 40 percent. Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear in CLAT.

For PG Programme

Candidates must possess an LLB Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 percent marks. In the case of candidates belonging to SC, and ST categories the minimum passing marks are 45 percent. Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to apply.

For the unversed, this year’s CLAT exam will take place on December 18, 2022, in offline mode. CLAT is a national-level entrance exam, conducted by the Consortium for admission in the 22 participating NLUs' for undergraduate and postgraduate law courses.