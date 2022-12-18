CLAT 2023 provisional answer key released: See how, where to check here

CLAT 2023 provisional answer key released | Photo: PTI

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2023) provisional answer key has been released today (December 18) on the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check the provisional answer key from the official website. The CLAT 2023 examination was held on December 18 at around 127 exam centres in 23 states and 2 Union Territories.

Candidates will be able to raise objections against the CLAT 2023 Provisional answer key from December 19, at 9 am till December 20, 9 am. For each objection raised, candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1000.

CLAT 2023 provisional answer key: How to check