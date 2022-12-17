CLAT 2023 exam tomorrow, check exam guidelines and last-minute tips

File photo

Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 exam is all set to be conducted tomorrow, December 18. Candidates who have registered will be appearing for the CLAT 2023 exam to get admission into Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes at National Law Universities, NLUs. Candidates must submit their NLU Preferences through the consortiumofnlus.ac.in website. Today, December 17 (till 11:59 p.m.) is the last day to download your CLAT 2023 admit card and submit NLU preferences.

Candidates should carry CLAT 2023 admit card and a valid ID to the exam centre. The official notification states that applicants must submit a minimum of five NLU preferences. The maximum number of preferences that can be fulfilled is infinite.

"Before filling the preference form for admission to NLUs, candidates must check the respective NLU’s brochure to confirm that they are eligible to apply for admission to the program that they are filling in their preference list," NLU stated.

Starting at 1:00 PM, candidates are allowed inside the exam centre. No candidates will be admitted to the exam room after 2:15 PM, and none will be permitted to leave before 4:00 PM.

The invigilators will hand out sealed envelopes and make announcements at 1:50 PM. Candidates are not allowed to make any entries on the OMR response sheet/question booklet after 4:00 PM.