CLAT 2023 registration ends tomorrow, apply at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: How to apply here

CLAT 2023 UG, PG application window will be closed tomorrow (November 18).

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 17, 2022, 10:05 PM IST

The Consortium of National Law Universities, CLAT UG, PG application window will be closed tomorrow (November 18). Candidates who are willing to appear for the exam can still apply for CLAT UG, PG 2023 at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in till November 18.

The CLAT 2023 application window was supposed to end on November 12, but it was later extended till November 18. The CLAT 2023 exam is scheduled to be held on December 18. 

CLAT 2023: How to apply

  • Visit official webiste-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • On the home page, click on the CLAT 2023 tab
  • Register and generate password
  • Now, login and fill the application form
  • Upload documents, if required, pay the fee and submit
  • Take a printout of the final page.

What is CLAT?

The CLAT examination is conducted every year to give admission to eligible candidates into 22 NLUs across the county to pursue undergraduate and postgraduate law courses. The NLU Delhi conducts a separate entrance exam called-- All India Law Entrance Test (AILET).

