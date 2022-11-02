CLAT 2023 Registration underway at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Here's a list of participating NLUs

CLAT 2023 | Photo: PTI

The application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 has been started at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply for the CLAT 2023 is till November 13. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the CLAT 2023 examination to give admission to five-year integrated BA-LLB, LLB and LLM courses offered by 22 NLUs. The NLU Delhi is intaking candidates through All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023, this year.

Candidates will be selected for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) depending upon the CLAT score, UG and PG seats. Here is a list of participating NLUs:

CLAT 2023: List Of Participating NLUs