CLAT 2023 Registration underway at consortiumofnlus.ac.in: Here's a list of participating NLUs

Reported By:| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 02, 2022, 04:28 PM IST
The application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 has been started at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The last date to apply for the CLAT 2023 is till November 13. The Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs) is conducting the CLAT 2023 examination to give admission to five-year integrated BA-LLB, LLB and LLM courses offered by 22 NLUs. The NLU Delhi is intaking candidates through All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023, this year.
Candidates will be selected for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) depending upon the CLAT score, UG and PG seats. Here is a list of participating NLUs:
CLAT 2023: List Of Participating NLUs
- National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bengaluru
- The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS), Kolkata
- National Law University, Jodhpur
- Dr B R Ambedkar National Law University (DBRANLU), Sonipat, Haryana
- Gujarat National Law University (GNLU), Gandhinagar
- Rajiv Gandhi National University of Law (RGNUL), Patiala
- National Law University & Judicial Academy (NLUJA), Assam
- National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi
- National University of Study & Research in Law (NUSRL), Ranchi
- Hidayatullah National Law University (HNLU), Raipur
- National Academy of Legal Study & Research (NALSAR) University of Law, Hyderabad
- National Law Institute University (NLIU), Bhopal
- Damodaram Sanjivayya National Law University (DSNLU), Visakhapatnam
- Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Mumbai
- Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Nagpur
- Maharashtra National Law University (MNLU), Aurangabad
- Dharmashastra National Law University (DNLU), Jabalpur
- Dr Ram Manohar Lohiya National Law University (RMLNLU), Lucknow
- Chanakya National Law University (CNLU), Patna
- National Law University Odisha (NLUO), Cuttack
- The Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU), Tiruchirapalli
- Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU), Shimla