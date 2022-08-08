CLAT 2023: Registration to begin today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details here

CLAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The Consortium of National Law Universities will commence the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2023 registrations from today, August 8. Candidates interested and eligible to apply for the CLAT application form 2023 can register from the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Candidates who have qualified Class 12 board examination or equivalent are eligible to apply for the undergraduate programme in CLAT. To apply for postgraduate courses, candidates must have 50 per cent marks in graduation. The CLAT 2023 information brochure and application dates will be made available on the official website shortly.

CLAT 2023: Eligibility Criteria

For UG Programme

Candidates must have qualified for Class 12 or an equivalent examination with minimum of 45 percent marks. In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST categories the minimum passing mark is 40 per cent.

Candidates who are appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to appear in CLAT.

For PG Programme

Candidates must possess an LLB Degree or an equivalent examination with a minimum of 50 per cent marks, In case of candidates belonging to SC, ST categories the minimum passing marks are 45 per cent.

Candidates appearing in the qualifying examination are also eligible to apply.

CLAT 2023: Question Paper Format

CLAT UG Paper Pattern

The CLAT question paper consists of 150 multiple choice questions (MCQs) of one mark each. The duration of the exam will be two hours (120 minutes). There will be a negative marking of 0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

CLAT PG Paper Pattern

The duration of the CLAT PG examination is two hours (120 minutes). Candidates will have to answer 120 questions with 1 mark each. 0.25 Mark will be deducted for each wrong answer.

