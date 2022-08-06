CLAT 2023: Registration to begin on August 8 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details here

Consortium of National Law Universities will start the registration process for CLAT 2023 from August 8 onwards at the official website of the consortium-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18.
CLAT 2023: How to apply
The Consortium has also reduced the Counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the General category candidates and Rs 20,000 for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.
