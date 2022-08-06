CLAT 2023: Registration to begin on August 8 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details here

CLAT 2023| Photo: PTI

Consortium of National Law Universities will start the registration process for CLAT 2023 from August 8 onwards at the official website of the consortium-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18.

CLAT 2023: How to apply

Visit the official site-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Click on login or register link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and fill in the application form

Make the payment of application fees

Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted

Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Consortium has also reduced the Counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the General category candidates and Rs 20,000 for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.

