Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CLAT 2023: Registration to begin on August 8 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details here

NLU will commence the registration process for CLAT 2023 from August 8 onwards.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 06, 2022, 03:26 PM IST

CLAT 2023: Registration to begin on August 8 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, details here
CLAT 2023| Photo: PTI

Consortium of National Law Universities will start the registration process for CLAT 2023 from August 8 onwards at the official website of the consortium-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The CLAT 2023 examination will be conducted on December 18. 

CLAT 2023: How to apply

  • Visit the official site-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • Click on login or register link available on the home page
  • Enter the registration details and fill in the application form
  • Make the payment of application fees
  • Once done click on submit and your application has been submitted
  • Download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The Consortium has also reduced the Counselling fee from Rs 50,000 to Rs 30,000 for the General category candidates and Rs 20,000 for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates. 

Read: NTA JEE Main 2022 Result date, time: JEE Main Session 2 results expected today at jeemain.nta.nic.in

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CWG 2022: Sharath Kamal and Shreeja Akula through to the semi-final of mixed team Table Tennis event
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.