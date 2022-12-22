CLAT 2023 final answer key OUT: See how and where to check result

CLAT 2023 answer key released | Photo: PTI

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key was released today (December 22) at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website. The CLAT 2023 provisional answer key was released on December 18.

CLAT 2023 exam was conducted on December 18 in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across India.

CLAT 2023 Final answer key: How to download