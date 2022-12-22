Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeEducation

CLAT 2023 final answer key OUT: See how and where to check result

CLAT final answer key 2023 has been released at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 22, 2022, 10:02 PM IST

CLAT 2023 final answer key OUT: See how and where to check result
CLAT 2023 answer key released | Photo: PTI

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2023 final answer key was released today (December 22) at the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in by the Consortium of National Law Universities (NLUs). Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their results from the official website. The CLAT 2023 provisional answer key was released on December 18. 

CLAT 2023 exam was conducted on December 18 in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across India. 

Read: JEE Advanced 2023 schedule OUT at jeeadv.ac.in: Check complete details here

CLAT 2023 Final answer key: How to download 

  • Go to the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'CLAT 2023'
  • Enter your credentials 
  • The CLAT 2023 final answer key will open
  • Check and take a print out for future reference. 
TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Inside Sonam Kapoor's son Vayu's beautifully designed nursery
Amitabh Bachchan Diwali bash: Abhishek, Aishwarya welcome Karan Johar, Anupam Kher, Gauri Khan for celebrations
Happy Birthday Neha Sharma: Check out bold photos of Crook actress
Viral Photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor, Shilpa Shetty, Rakul Preet Singh pose for paps in stylish outfits
5 times Urfi Javed burned the internet with her sexy photos
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s annual salary is more linked to his performance now
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.