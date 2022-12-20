CLAT 2023 Answer Key: Last date today to raise objections TODAY at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check steps

File Photo

The Consortium of National Law Universities is all set to close the objection-raising window against the Common Law Admission Test answer key today - December 20, 2022. The provisional answer key was released on December 18 and the objection-raising window opened on December 19.

Candidates who took the exam and want to raise any objections should do it today.

CLAT 2023 Answer Key: Steps to download the provisional key

Step 1: Visit the official website - www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'Objections to Question Paper and Provisional Answer Key' link on the homepage.

Step 3: A new PDF will now open on the screen and candidates should scroll down to Appendix 2 for the provisional answer key

Step 4: Download and take a printout for future use.

Step 5: Using the provisional answer key, enter your credentials and log in to raise objections.

For the unversed, CLAT 2023 Exam was held on December 18 in a single shift between 2 pm and 4 pm at 127 test centres in 23 states and 2 union territories across India.

The CLAT 2023 answer key is available on the official website www.consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The answer key released as of now is provisional in nature and the final answer key is scheduled to be released on December 24. The rank list will later be released in the last week of December. Over 93.6% of the candidates registered for the CLAT 2023 UG exam and 91.7% for the PG exam.