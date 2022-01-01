CLAT 2022: Registration process begins at consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Here's how you can apply

The consortium of National Law Universities has begun the application process for Common Law Admission Test (CLAT 2022). CLAT exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 8, 2022. Candidates can register through the official website, consortiumofnlus.ac.in. The registration process will begin on January 1, 2022. The last date to register is March 31, 2022.

The official notice on the website reads, “CLAT-2022 will be held on May 8, 2022. The Consortium has resolved that CLAT-2023 will be held on December 18, 2022. Hence, in 2022 two CLAT examinations will be held in one year.”

The Consortium has reduced the Counselling fee from 50,000/- to Rs.30,000/- for the General category candidates and Rs.20,000/- for ST/SC/OBC/BC/EWS/PWD and other reservation candidates.

The CLAT 2022 application form will be available on the consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who have completed Class 12 or appearing in the board exam will be eligible to apply for CLAT UG, and students who have completed LLB or are in the last year of the LLB programme will be eligible to register for CLAT LLM. CLAT UG requires students to have a qualifying exam score of 45 per cent or above. CLAT PG, with a score of 50%. However, there are exceptions for students from the designated categories.