CLAT 2022 1st seat allotment list to be released tomorrow by NLU: Details here

CLAT 2022 | Photo: PTI

The National Law Universities, NLUs will declare the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2022 first merit list tomorrow, June 30. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their merit list at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

After the merit list is released, NLU will provide 3 options to the qualified students. The students can then lock the seat or apply for an upgrade as per their preferences.

Candidates can also choose to exit the admission process but they will no longer be eligible to participate in further rounds.

To apply for an upgrade, candidates will have to pay a fee and upload documents. For further details in this regard, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of NLU.



CLAT exam 2022 was conducted on June 19, between 2 pm to 4 pm. The counselling registration was concluded on January 27 and 5 provisional seat allotment lists have been prepared by the varsity.

Candidates who cleared the pan India law entrance examination will now get admission to the participating law colleges on the basis of their rank, cut-off, and other parameters as set by the authorities. CLAT 2022 score is accepted by 22 national law universities for admission to 5-year LLB and LLM programs.

