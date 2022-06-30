CLAT 2022 1st provisional merit list will release today at consortiumofnlus.ac.in

CLAT 2022 1st provisional merit list today | Photo: PTI

The National Law Universities, NLU is all set to declare the Common Law Admission Test, CLAT 2022 first merit list today, June 30. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their merit list at the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

After the merit list is released, NLU will provide 3 options to the qualified students. The students can then lock the seat or apply for an upgrade as per their preferences. Candidates can also choose to exit the admission process but they will no longer be eligible to participate in further rounds.

To apply for an upgrade, candidates will have to pay a fee and upload documents. For further details in this regard, candidates are advised to refer to the official website of NLU.

CLAT exam 2022 was conducted on June 19, between 2 pm to 4 pm. The counselling registration was concluded on January 27 and 5 provisional seat allotment lists have been prepared by the varsity.

CLAT 2022 Provisional Merit List: How to Check

Visit the official website-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “Download 1st Provisional Merit List”

Enter the login credentials

Accept and Lock the seat and apply for an upgrade accordingly.

