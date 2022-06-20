CLAT 2022 answer key released: How to check, other details here

CLAT 2022 answer key has been released. Candidates can check and raise objections now.

CLAT 2022 answer key: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) answer key 2022 has been declared today by the Consortium of National Law Universities at the official website--consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates who appeared for the CLAT 2022 can now check the provisional CLAT answer key 2022 and calculate their probable score.

The CLAT 2022 was held on June 19, 2022, for undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) admissions in 131 examination centres, across 84 locations in 25 states. While 92 per cent of the CLAT UG registered candidates appeared for the test, 87 per cent of candidates took the PG test.

Along with the CLAT 2022 answer keys, the Consortium has also released the master question papers for both UG and PG. CLAT is a national-level test held in computer-based mode.

CLAT Answer Key 2022 - How to download

Visit the official website -- consortiumofnlus.ac.in



Click on the designated answer key linkAccess and tally the answers marked and calculate the score.

The window to raise objections will remain open between June 20, 3:30 pm to June 21 till 3:30 pm. To raise any objection regarding the CLAT 2022, candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs. 1,000 for each objection. If any objection raised is found invalid by the consortium, the objection fees will be refunded to the account.

Read: Punjab Board Term 2 result 2022: PSEB class 10, 12 results SOON at pseb.ac.in, know how to check