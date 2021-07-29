CLAT 2021 result declared at consortiumofnlus.ac.in - Check direct link here

The Consortium of National Law Universities (CNLU) has declared the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2021 results on Wednesday. Candidates can check the result on its official website. Candidates, who have appeared for CLAT 2021 can check their marks online at consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2021/. The CLAT exam was held on July 23, 2021.

CNLU has released the final answer key of the CLAT 2021 on Tuesday (July 27). Earlier an answer key to CLAT 2021 was released on its official website of CLAT-- consortiumofnlus.ac.in, however, that was provisional CLAT 2021 answer key.

The counselling registration process for admission to National Law Universities (NLUs) will start from July 29 and it will end on July 30 till 12 noon.

How to check CLAT 2021 result:

Step 1: Visit the official website - consortiumofnlus.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the 'CLAT 2021 Result' tab.

Step 3: Fill in your credentials

Step 4: The result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it and take a printout for future usage.

CLAT 2021 result direct link: consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2021/